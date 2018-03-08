Iran ready to aid Afghanistan in fighting terrorism

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Thu. that Iran is ready to provide Afghanistan at the country’s official request with advisory and security assistance in combating terrorism.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remark in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Ministry of Defense for policy and strategy Tamim Assi on Thursday in Tehran.

“We believe that Afghanistan should not become an arena for regional and international competitions,” he stressed.

Hatami voiced Iran’s firm resolve in supporting the peace process under the leadership of Afghanistan’s National Unity Government and with participation of all different ethnic groups within the framework of the country’s constitution, adding “security, peace and stability of the region is significant to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to this end, we will spare no efforts.”

He also called for the formation of the second Iran-Afghanistan's joint commission’s meeting on defense cooperation in Kabul, and welcomed the visit of Afghan Minister of Defense, Tariq Shah Bahram, to Tehran.

For his part, the Afghan defense official stressed that Afghanistan considers the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran as its own, and expressed hope that the strategic document on cooperation between the two sides would be drafted and put into effect as soon as possible.

Tamim Assi also voiced keen interest in using Iran’s invaluable experiences in the Imposed War, the resistance economy, and combating terrorism.

“Our bilateral relations could develop in more extensive dimensions in the future,” he added.

