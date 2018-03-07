Iranian, Afghan military officials meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) –The deputy commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for international affairs Brigadier General Qadir Nezami has met with Afghanistan deputy minister of defense for policy and strategy in Tehran on Wednesday.

Tamim Assi, Afghanistan Deputy Minister of Defense for Policy and Strategy and his accompanying high-ranking military delegation have arrived in Tehran at the invitation of deputy commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for international affairs Brigadier General Qadir Nezami.

While in Tehran, Tamim Assi is scheduled to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart, as well as Iran’s minister of defense, deputy commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for international affairs, Iran Border Guard Commander commonly referred to as NAJA Border Guard, and finally Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

The meetings will focus on talks and consultations on bilateral issues and military cooperation.

During their stay, the Afghan delegation are also slated to pay a visit to an exhibition showcasing Iran’s military achievements.

