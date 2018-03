TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko has invited Iranian MP Kazem Jalali to observe the upcoming presidential elections in Russia.

Iranian MP Kazem Jalali is currently the Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

This is the first time an Iranian MP is invited to observe Russian presidential elections.

Russia’s presidential elections will be held on March 18, 2018 and more than 109 million people are eligible to vote.

KI/IRN82857470