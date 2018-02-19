Zarif, Lavrov discuss regional issues in Moscow

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – During a bilateral meeting in Moscow, Iranian Foreign minister Zarif and Russian top diplomat Lavrov exchanged views on many regional issues of mutual concern.

"Today's meeting of the Valdai Club showed that the positions of Iran and Russia on many regional issues are very close,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday.

The Iranian diplomat who is visiting Russian capital city of Moscow made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov at the headquarters of Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

Referring to the point that it was Mr. Zarif’s 23rd visit to Moscow, he added, "This shows the depth of the strategic relations between Iran and Russia, which still plays a key role in establishing security and stability in our region."

“Within the framework of bilateral relations, we have made good progress, we will hold an intergovernmental commission meeting in the near future, I think that holding an intergovernmental commission (on trade and economic cooperation) will prepare even more ground for developing economic relations, for taking new measures in this sphere,” he said.

Zarif added that the agreements reached by the countries on easing the visa regime, strengthening inter-bank relations "in the near future will turn into a practical plan."

"Today's meeting of the Valdai Club showed that the positions of Iran and Russia on many regional positions are very close, we are very glad that you offered a dialogue between the Persian Gulf countries, we supported it and we are very happy and hope that Russia will play a very effective role in conducting this dialogue, "he said.

The minister noted that "the events that take place in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, in particular, the illegitimate presence of US, cause very serious concern."

"We hope that we will continue our dialogue on this matter so that the important agreements that we have reached with Turkey in finding a political settlement are further strengthened and we will continue this important achievement with greater force," said Iranian top diplomat, also expressing hope that Russia's plans for a settlement in Yemen will help to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe and contribute to a political solution to the crisis.

Mr. Lavrov for his part said that in today's situation, "which is very, very tense," it is necessary to maintain channels for exchanging views on the processes "that are taking place in this region and which cause anxiety and call for joint efforts to work out generally acceptable solutions."

"Undoubtedly, today's meeting provides an opportunity to continue exchanging views on the regional agenda, including the situation with the addition of the Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, joint efforts to facilitate the settlement of the conflict in Syria and, of course, on the issues of Caspian cooperation." More broadly, I am ready to continue the discussion on all issues on the regional agenda, including those that we are affected by participating in the opening of the regular session of the discussion club Valdai , which was devoted to the situation in the Middle East and North Africa ", Lavrov said.

