Iran after isolation of terrorist groups: diplomat

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told the scientists meeting him that scientific progress will not bring prosperity for the country unless it was accompanied by commitment and revolutionary spirit.

“One of the basic principles insisted upon by Iran at all peace talks, whether the Astana Peace Process or the other international negotiations, is imposing the isolation of terrorist groups,” Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant in Political Affairs, said on Sunday on the sidelines of his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem.

The Iranian diplomat who arrived in Damascus on Sunday morning made the remarks while addressing the news reporters and journalists.

Voicing regret over the violation of the cease-fire by terrorist groups, Mr. Jaberi Ansari added, “The possibility of arriving at a political solution and the end of the crisis in this country will not be reached without countering terrorism.”

“Terrorism has been actively countered alongside opening of political dialogues for the end of the Syrian crisis," he highlighted.

The Iranian diplomat is visiting Syria at the head of a diplomatic delegation.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari is slated to hold bilateral meetings with senior Syrian officials to exchange views on areas like UN-backed Syria peace talks in Geneva, Astana Peace Process, and the Russian initiated congress of Sochi.

Mr. Jaberi Ansari is the Iranian top diplomat in charge of diplomatic delegations to Syrian peace talks and regularly meets UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, and Alexander Lavrentiev the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Syria.

