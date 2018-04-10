Iran condemns instrumental use of chemical attack accusation

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the Special Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in Political Affairs, condemned how the alleged chemical attack in Douma is being used against the Syrian government.

“If there is any claim about the use of chemical weapons we call for legal procession of the case,” said Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the Special Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in Political Affairs, on Tuesday, condemning instrumental use of the issue by US and Israeli regime who are laying blame on Syrian government for the alleged Saturday attack.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in Tehran while meeting with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy for Syria, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday in an unscheduled and unexpected visit.

“Any claim about the use of chemical weapons at any level or through anything should be followed through legal channels,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

“The region is prone to continuous developments, especially in Syria,” he said, adding that these conditions call for more coordination between Iran and Russia.

“Situation is subject to everyday change in Syria,” Lavrentiev for his part said, according to IRNA News Agency.

“Positive and also concerning issues happen in these situations,” he added.

“It is not a long time that presidents of Iran and Russia have met in Ankara, but different issues have emerged since then which should be taken into account,” he noted.

