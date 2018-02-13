JICA grants $14mn aid to Iran’s health sector

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Health and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed on Monday an MoU on bilateral cooperation for funding hospital equipment in Iran.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides on Monday in Tehran is worth 1.537 billion Japanese yen, equal to approximately USD14 million.

The MoU, which came to fruition after negotiations between Japanese prime minister and Iran’s president on healthcare cooperation, is said to pave the way for the presence of Japan’s modern technology in the Iranian market, in line with meeting the interests of both countries.

The agreement aims to strengthen Iran’s social infrastructures by providing medical equipment, including angiography imaging systems, to Imam Hossein Hospital and Arash Hospital in Tehran, as well as developing services for early diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Back in September, JICA signed an MoU with Tehran Air Quality Control Company on supplying the equipment for the measurement and analysis of emissions in the Iranian capital.

An agreement between JICA and Thermal Power Plants Holding Company was also signed a few weeks ago, under which the Japanese side has agreeed to allocate $800 million aid to Shahid Mofatteh and Shahid Rajaei power plants.

Formed in 2003, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

