Iran, Japan hold 25th round of political talks

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The 25th round of Iran-Japan political talks were held on Sat. in Tehran, chaired by Iranian deputy FM Araghchi and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori.

During the talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments concerning bilateral ties, regional and international issues, as well as ways to expand cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo.

The Japanese’s side reaffirmed his country’s decisive support for the landmark nuclear deal, and voiced Japan’s readiness to further develop relations with Iran.

Prior to this meeting, the Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on expansion of economic ties and the implementation of the JCPOA.

