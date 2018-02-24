Japanese medical firms to visit Iran in 3 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – A delegation comprising Japanese companies active in manufacturing of medical devices will visit Iran in three months to assess opportunities for cooperation with the Iranian side.

The announcement was made by CEO of the National Medical Devices Directorate, Reza Masaeli, on Saturday, who had paid a recent visit to Japan and held talks with a number of Japanese manufacturers of medical devices and equipment.

He added that those companies interested in cooperating with the Iranian side will visit the country in three months as part of an economic delegation.

On February 13, Iran’s Ministry of Health and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an MoU on bilateral cooperation for funding hospital equipment in Iran. The memorandum of understanding is worth 1.537 billion Japanese yen, equal to approximately USD14 million.

MS/4235718