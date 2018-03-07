Japan supports vocational projects in east of Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Japan’s embassy in Tehran released a press communique on Wednesday recounting the details of a donation made by the Japanese government to vocational projects in east of Iran.

“Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects” by the Government of Japan, known as “GGP”, mainly focuses on projects that are highly beneficial at the grass-roots level and are particularly effective when financed by small-scale assistance, the projects which require swift humanitarian support.

In this regard, four GGP contracts were signed between the Embassy of Japan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and local government authorities at a total amount of €285,215 by Hiroyasu Kobayashi, the Ambassador of Japan to Tehran, on 25th February and 4th March, listed as bellows:

1. The contract on granting a donation of €67,065 to Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO) in South Khorasan Province regarding “The project for introduction of equipment of technical and vocational training for destitute people in South Khorasan province”.

2. The contract on granting a donation of €71,488 to Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO) in Hormozgan Province regarding “The project for introduction of equipment of technical and vocational training for destitute people in Hormozgan province”.

3. The contract on granting a donation of €78,203 to Kermanshah Province’s Education Office regarding “The project for construction of school for nomadic children in Kermanshah province”.

4. The contract on granting a donation of €68,459 to Rural Cooperative Organization in Khorasan Razavi Province regarding “The project for introduction of sewing equipment for rural women in Khorasan Razavi province”.

The Embassy of Japan has supported the projects proposed by various bodies such as NGOs and local governments, since 1999.

The Embassy of Japan in the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out 132 projects in this country in the fields of primary education, primary health care, public welfare, and rural development, so far.

The Government of Japan intends to further continue its assistance to NGOs and local governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the humanitarian and development fields.

YNG/PR