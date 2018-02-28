FM Spokesman rejects media hype on Zarif’s plane refueling

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the claim that the Munich airport fueling companies refused refueling FM Zarif’s plane due to US sanctions.

“It was not like what has been relayed by some news outlets,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Ghasemi made the remarks after some news outlets claimed that at the time Mr. Zarif travelled to Munich to attend Munich Security Conference 2018 (MSC) the fueling companies of Munich airport declined to refuel Mr. Zarif’s plane.

As Mr. Ghasemi recounted, due to hectic planning of Foreign Minister Zarif to Munich which was a short visit before his departure for Moscow to attend Valdai Club’s conference on Middle East, the fueling companies were unwillingly faced with some problems.

After attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Mr. Zarif headed to Russia on Sunday night and addressed a panel at Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference on Monday.

With the follow-up of foreign ministry and the help of German foreign ministry the issue was resolved and the fueling was carried out.

“All Iranian flights to destinations across the globe, including the European stops, are regularly conducted on a daily basis and there is no problem in this regard,” reassured the Iranian diplomat.

