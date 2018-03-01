Rouhani inaugurates 17 infrastructural, 6 industrial projects in Hormozgan

BANDAR ABBAS, Mar. 01 (MNA) – President Rouhani has inaugurated 17 infrastructural and 6 industrial projects and ordered initiation of 11 other projects in Hormozgan province, south of the country.

The inauguration was held on Wednesday through videoconferencing in a meeting with the elite and distinguished figures of the province.

Speaking at the meeting, President Rouhani highlighted the inevitable role of modern communications technology on the development of societies, adding that "we cannot distance ourselves from the world of communications, but we must be careful" of its shortcomings.

"The government has done a great deal to maintain and develop the conditions for people to take advantage of communications technology,” he stressed.

During his two-day stay in Hormozgan, the president inaugurated as many as 17 infrastructural projects worth around USD295 million and €54 million credit allocated by the government and around USD375 million and €770 million credit by the private sector.

Once the projects become fully operational, a total of 5,432 direct jobs will be created.

The projects were in the fields of rural roads, housing, coastline corridor, water supply, water and wastewater treatment, dams, water desalination, irrigation systems, wheat silos, fish farming, greenhouse, petrol refining, gas supply, geophysics, and a number of other fields.

President Rouhani also opened Iran's first hot-briquetted iron factory at Saba Foulad-e Khalij-e Fars complex. The total capacity of the first phase of the factory is 1.5 million tones and it is predicted to rise to 4.5 million tones with next phases put into operation.

The factory is estimated to create 400 direct jobs and around 1000 indirect jobs for the people of the province.

President Rouhani also inaugurated the first phase of the project for increasing production and quality of petrol and diesel at Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery. With the project coming on stream, the quality of its petrol and diesel production will increase to Euro4 and the amount of production will rise to 4 million liters a day.

Phase 3 of Shahid Rajaei Port's container terminal was also inaugurated on Wednesday following President Rouhani’s visit to the Phase 2 of the project. Phase 3 of Shahid Rajaei Port will increase the container capacity to 8 million TEU and with its 1400-meter pier, it can house the world's largest container ships.

“Today, Iran’s most important and strategic ports are Bandar Abbas and Shahid Rajaei,” Rouhani said. “And the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are of critical importance to us.”

Rouhani stressed that phase 3 would “turn this strategic port into a great center for goods transportation and transit to northern and eastern countries of Iran.”

This is Rouhani’s second provincial visit to Hormozgan in the current Iranian fiscal year. He will leave the province for Tehran on Thursday afternoon.

MS