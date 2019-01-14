  1. Politics
14 January 2019 - 10:07

Rouhani at Kalaleh Airport:

Rouhani promises 'good plans' for development of Golestan prov.

Rouhani promises 'good plans' for development of Golestan prov.

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced unveiling of ‘good plans’ for developing Golestan province.

He made the remarks upon his arrival at Kalaleh Airport in Golestan province.

Rouhani will address the people of Gonbad-e Kavus this morning before meeting elites of the province in the afternoon.

Rouhani is slated to inaugurate some projects in the province during his two-day visit.

Some ministers and vice-presidents also accompany Rouhani in this trip who will depart for different counties of the province to hold meetings with officials.

Rouhani will depart Gorgan for Tehran on Tuesday after holding a press conference.

MAH/4512193

News Code 141482

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News