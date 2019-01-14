Rouhani promises 'good plans' for development of Golestan prov.

He made the remarks upon his arrival at Kalaleh Airport in Golestan province.

Rouhani will address the people of Gonbad-e Kavus this morning before meeting elites of the province in the afternoon.

Rouhani is slated to inaugurate some projects in the province during his two-day visit.

Some ministers and vice-presidents also accompany Rouhani in this trip who will depart for different counties of the province to hold meetings with officials.

Rouhani will depart Gorgan for Tehran on Tuesday after holding a press conference.

