Energy min. in Brazil for 8th World Water Forum

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian will lead a delegation to the eighth edition of the World Water Forum, scheduled for March 18-23 in Brasilia.

The World Water Council is an international think tank founded in 1996, with its headquarters in Marseille, France. The Council has over 300 members including organizations from the UN. The UNESCO Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM) – Tehran) represents Iran at the council.

The 8th World Water Forum follows the previous edition in South Korea in 2015.

This year's forum will draw more than 35,000 participants representing 170 countries, with 140 ministerial delegations. Participants include scientists, government officials, parliamentarians, judges, NGOs, researchers and ordinary citizens.

Organized under the slogan "share water," the forum seeks to bring education and environmental awareness.

The Iranian minister of energy is slated to address the forum before the participating ministers, take part in an expert panel, and hold talks with government officials and representatives from international organizations.

MS/4254099