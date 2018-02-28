Pres. Rouhani makes historic visit to Hormozgan today

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The trip of caravan of “Hope and Prudence”, headed by President Rouhani, to Hormozgan province at the ending days of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018) will undoubtedly be considered as the most important event in line with promoting status of this province more than before.

Provincial trips have always created suitable opportunities for the people of the country to raise some of their problems and shortfalls due to the direct presence of president, ministers and other responsible authorities.

today, Hormozgan Province hosted President Rouhani and his ministers in order to settle some problems facing this southern province.

Expansion project of Makran coastal areas in eastern part of Hormozgan Province is one of the most important projects as emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

On the advent of Iranian New Year, noble people of Hormozgan Province hope the 12th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” flourish and promote status of this southern province deservedly. Moreover, the officials and authorities of this province expect the 12th government take giant strides for development of this province and accelerate completion of construction of semi-finished projects in this province.

According to the scheduled program, a number of 30 important projects will be inaugurated in Hormozgan Province in the presence of President Rouhani and his entourage, the most important of which include Saba Steel Company, new phase of Shahid Rajaei Port, etc.

This is the second trip of President Rouhani to this province in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018), the report concluded.

