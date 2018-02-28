No bargain allowed on Iran defense power: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – President Rouhani stated that Iran demands peace and security in the region, stressing "all regional countries can think of a great union for economy, energy and tourism by relying on the power and peacefulness of Iranian nation."

Speaking on Wednesday in Takhti Stadium of Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province, President Hassan Rouhani said "we have been – and will be - a good neighbor for the Persian Gulf littoral states."

Stating that enemies are only worried about their own interests, buying cheap oil and selling expensive weapons, he said "Iran is a security-building element in the region and the world and we don't need foreigners for establishing security in the region, but we are ready to discuss security with our neighbors and friends."

"The great civilization of Iran was founded along the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf," said the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also added "in addition to Iran, the people of this strait have the right to provide security and energy on the highway of the world economy."

"You have always guarded the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz," said the president addressing the people of Hormozgan province.

He also went on to say "the navy forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution provided security for oil and economy of Iran and the region in the Persian Gulf and beyond the Oman Sea."

Rouhani added "we want peace and security, as long as nobody thinks of plotting against the Iranian nation."

Stating that "we have been –and will be- a good neighbor four the countries of the Persian Gulf littoral", he continued "we do not need foreigners for the security of the region."

He also went on to say "the United States has repeatedly sought to undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and work against the Iranian nation, but it was left in global isolation."

"We live up to our commitments if the other party does not break the treaty," he said, adding "the United States wanted to abuse some people's protest and it remained alone in UN Security Council; two nights ago, in condemning Iran for the Yemeni issue, it once again remained alone."

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said "we appreciated the stances of Russia and other countries in the United Nations, and we denounce the United States and Britain for plotting against the Iranian people."

"If you are really thinking about the Yemenis, do not give Saudi Arabia the napalm bombs," he continued.

President Rouhani also said: "We want to build Iran with the hands of the Iranian nation and will do it; we will overcome obstacles together with the people."

"Employment in Hormozgan province and the country has grown and this route will continue," said Rouhani adding "during this visit, 15 important projects worth 4 trillion tomans will be opened in the province."

He also said "1,830 projects have been implemented by the government to meet the health needs of the people of the province in cities and villages."

"A hospital equipped with 531 beds will be constructed in Bandar Abbas," he added, saying "we guarantee everyone who invests in the treatment of sewage in the province to purchase the obtained water".

Stating that "the sewage should not pour into the sea," the President continued "Hormozgan is one of the leading provinces in modern irrigation systems."

"In the next 3 years, we will construct 36,000 hectares of new irrigation projects in Hormozgan province," he added.

We have plans for 300 hectares of greenhouse in the province, he said, adding "the second phase of Setareh Khalij-e Fars Gas Condensates Refinery will be opened by next spring."

"36 million litres of petrol, 14 million litres of diesel and 3 million litres of airplane fuel will be produced in Hormozgan province soon," continued Rouhani stating that "all old lorries will be replaced in the 12th Government."

He also went on to say that "the second phase of Bandar Abbas's great pier will be opened in this visit," adding "projects in Hormozgan province has grown by 158 percent in the 11th Government and the national projects in the province have been doubled."

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran added"Hormozgan province is the province of energy, steel and tourism and is house to brave, lively people."

LR/PR