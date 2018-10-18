Iran, China ink contract for building water desalination project

Presently, US, Japan, South Korea and China possess the advanced technology of ‘membrane filters’ in the world.

Under the contract, relevant technical know-how together with water desalination machinery have been purchased, and will be launched within 18 months.

Once this factory is established, about 50,000 one-meter filter with 8-inch diameter will be produced annually with the aim of sweetening the drinking water and using in petrochemical and steel industries.

The report put the total investment needed for the construction of this factory at 1,000 billion rials, equivalent to nearly 24 billion dollar.

Given the water shortage problem in the country, using this technology is of paramount importance.

This contract was inked between CEO of Ghesha Gostar IDRO Company Younes Doost and representative of Chinese ZSM Company in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari and CEO of IDRO.

