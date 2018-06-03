Iran’s labor min. to take part in 2018 ILC in Geneva

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Minister for Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Ali Rabiei, will take part in the 107th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC 2018) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meeting with labor ministers from South Africa, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Finland, Ireland and Croatia are also on Rabiei’s agenda during his stay in Geneva from 4-7 June.

He will deliver a speech at the General Assembly, take part in the Asia-Pacific labor ministers’ summit, as well as the NAM labor ministers’ summit.

The Iranian minister will also hold talks with secretary general of the International Trade Union Confederation, and director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Each year in June, ILO gathers representatives from the 187 member states in Geneva, Switzerland, mainly to craft and adopt international labor standards and pass resolutions that provide guidelines for the ILO's general policy and future activities. The Conference also provides a platform for participants to freely discuss social and labor questions to the entire world.

The 107th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC 2018) will take place from 28 May - 8 June 2018.

