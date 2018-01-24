'Retouch’ grabs top prizes at Cinalfama Lisbon Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri has won four top prizes at the 9th session of Cinalfama Lisbon’s International Film Festival.

‘Retouch’ grabbed Best Short Fiction, Best Directing, Best Screenplay, and Best Acting for Sonya Sanjari at the 9th session of Cinalfama Lisbon’s International Film Festival.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

Mazhari’s short film has enjoyed an outstanding success this past year by having been accepted into many international film festivals and won a number of awards including the Silk Road Award at China’s Jinzhen International Short Film Festival and Best Short Film award at Michael Moore's Traverse City Film Festival in US.

The 9th session of the festival was held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on January 24, 2018.

