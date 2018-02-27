Iranian pres., parl. speaker laud Maj. Gen. Suleymani’s efforts

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani sent two separate messages to an event in Tehran hailing the selfless efforts of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of IRGC Quds Force in the war against ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

Forwarding a message of appreciation to a meeting organized to honor the efforts of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of IRGC Quds Force, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed gratitude for all the efforts of the Quds Force commander in preserving stability in the region and fighting terrorism in neighboring countries.

The event was held on Tuesday afternoon at Ferdowsi Hall of Literature Faculty of Tehran University.

He hailed the General’s role in eradicating the “accursed tree of ISIL” in Iraq and Syria as a big service to whole humanity and all of the nations of the region.

In another message to the same event, Ali Larijani, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, hailed Major General Soleimani for his selfless devotion to the causes of the Islamic Republic of Iran. “The selflessness Major General Soleimani has been of strategic value for the present and the future of our country,” reads Larijani’s message.

YNG/ 4239031, IRN 82846050