Iran commemorates Imad Mughniyah's 10th martyrdom anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony for the late Hezbollah commander, Imad Mughniyah, was held Thu. in Tehran, in the presence of Major General Ghasem Soleimani.

At a commemoration ceremony on the 10th martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah commander, Imad Mughniyah, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Ghasem Soleimani paid his tribute to him, noting that Mughniyah’s martyrdom shocked the world and caused great dismay for the Islamic World.

“One of the notable things Imad had done was to raise a society constantly beaten up by the enemy into to an elevated place,” Maj. Gen. Soleimani said on Thursday.

Many Hezbollah operatives trained in various countries were raised by the ideologies of Imad Mughniyah, he added.

“Imad was the first to discover an enemy’s drone and receive its images online during the Ansarieh operation,” he said, , referring to Hezbollah’s successful operation against the Israeli aggression in south of Lebanon in 1997.

Imad Mughniyah, a high-ranking Hezbollah figure, was assassinated on Feb. 12, 2008 in a car bomb in Syrian capital Damascus, detonated remotely by Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in an operation aided by CIA.

