Tehran, Lisbon resolute to expand ties: diplomat

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Portugal Seyyed Hossein Mir Fakhkhar said on Wednesday that Tehran and Lisbon are determined to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of culture, science, politics, and economy.

“Tehran and Lisbon are determined to expand bilateral cooperation in all ares of vulture, science, politics, and economy,” said Seyyed Hossein Mir Fakhkhar, the Iranian Ambassador to Portugal, on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of Iranology Foundation at Lisbon University. The event was attended by officials, professors, and students of different faculties of the university.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Portugal are enjoying relations of some hundred year old and we are very delighted that after 2 years of efforts to open the Iranology center, we are witnessing that these efforts have borne fruit,” said the Iranian envoy to Portugal.

“Friendship is based on cognition and knowledge and if we want to develop friendship between the two nations of Iran and Portugal, we have to increase the knowledge of the two nations of the other one,” he added.

YNG/4298439