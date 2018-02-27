Erbil-Tehran economic ties to see considerable rise in near future

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Abdullah Akerei, an official representing Iraqi Kurdistan region in Iran, said Mon. that Erbil and Tehran will be witnessing a new phase of economic relations in the near future.

General manager of Kurdistan Region Affairs of Iraq and Iran, Abdullah Akerei, made the remark in an interview with KRG media on Monday, announcing that a delegation headed by the governor of Erbil, Nawzad Hadi, will soon visit the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan to confer on ways to further expand economic cooperation.

A trade conference will also be held in line with the visit of the KRG delegation with participation of the chambers of commerce from Azerbaijan and Erbil, he added.

He went on to note, “following the visit of KRG prime minister to Iran and the unique role of the Islamic Republic in Iraq and the region, the Kurdistan region has focused its strategy on developing economic ties with Iran.”

According to him, the two sides will soon open a series of serious talks by exchanging economic delegations.

