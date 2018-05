TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The second round of Farsi proficiency exam was held in the capital city of Kurdistan Regional Government, Erbil.

The number of participants in this year’s exam doubled, according to Iran’s Consulate General in Erbil.

The exam is held in cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan Salahaddin University and Iran’s Consulate General in Erbil to meet the demands of increasing number of Iraqi Kurds who want to continue their studies at master or PhD levels at Iranian universities.

Some 41 people participated in this round of the exam held under the auspices of Iranian Ferdowsi University in Mashad.

KI/IRN82922504