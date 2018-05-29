Tehran to resume direct flights to Sulaymaniyah 

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iran will soon resume direct flights from Tehran to Sulaymaniyah, a city in Iraq’s Kurdistan, almost 9 months after Baghdad imposed an air ban on the region in retaliation for an independence vote.

Dana Mohammad, media manager at Sulaymaniyah International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Tuesday that Iranian airliners are getting ready to resume inbound and outbound flights to the airport.

He said he expects the flights between Iran and Sulaymaniyah to resume next month.

The flights from Tehran to Erbil, another city in Iraq’s Kurdistan, resumed on 27 April 2017, making it possible for passengers to travel from Tehran to Iraqi Kurdistan region twice a week.

Obeying a notice from the Baghdad government in Sep. 2017, foreign airlines suspended flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the region. The notice was issued in retaliation for KRG’s move to hold an independence referendum.

