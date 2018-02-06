Kurdish official stresses further economic ties with Iran western provinces

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Erbil provincial governor has called for more economic relations with Iran’s western provinces in separate letters to his counterparts in West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan and Kermanshah.

Nowzad Hadi, in his letters, congratulated the appointments of the three provincial governors, hoping for more economic relations between Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRG) and Iranian side.

Also in relation to the letters, Abdullah Akrei, another KRG official who is responsible for the KRG relations with Iran highlighted the importance of those letters saying “Erbil provincial governor office wants to open a new chapter in its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added that a Kurdish delegation comprising of businessmen, customs officials and also officials from Erbil governor office will pay a visit to West Azerbaijan province later this month to discuss the ways to develop relations between Erbil and the Iranian province.

This move by the Kurdish officials is part of a wider KRG plan to resume its relations with the neighboring countries which were deteriorated following the controversial secession referendum back in September. Also in this regard, the KRG government has recently tried to get the approval of Iraqi central government to increase its border crossings with Iran.

