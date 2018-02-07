ICCIMA, KRG Investers’ Union to broaden coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Yassin Mahmoud Rashid, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Investors' Union announced that the Union will hold an expert-level meeting with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) to broaden bilateral economic relationship.

Yassin Mahmoud Rashid told Iranian news outlet IRNA in Erbil on Wednesday that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran had promised to help Iraqi Kurdistan region develop its economic conditions within the framework of the Iraq's Constitution.

"The recent visit by the Kurdish delegation led by the Prime Minister Nechrivan Barzani to Tehran will play an important role in the economy of Iraqi Kurdistan region," Rashid added.

He hoped for a better economic situation in Iraqi Kurdistan, which has deteriorated following the independence refereandum back in September, with Iran's help.

Rashid hoped that two border crossings of 'Sayranband' and 'Killeh' in Iranian cities of Baneh and Sardaht respectively will join other official border crossings between the the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq very soon.

MA,KI/IRN82823192