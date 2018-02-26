Iran tops ME states in health care report card: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Health Minister Akhoundzadeh says that Iran is the best country of the region in the field of providing health care services.

“Iran tops the countries of the region in providing health care services,” said Shahin Akhoundzadeh, Iranian Deputy Health Minister, on Monday, after hailing the efforts in Iran which according to him have almost realized justice in health and cure section.

He made the remarks at Iran’s Pasteur Street while addressing the Iranian graduates in the fields of health and medicine who have earned degrees from foreign universities.

“Now, the services offered at public hospitals does not differ from the services provided by private-owned hospitals and people receive the best treatment from public owned medical centers,” asserted the Iranian official, pointing to what Iranian Leader insisted on providing equal medical services to both poor and rich classes of society.

He also hailed the scientific achievements garnered by the Iranian ministry of health and medical education.

