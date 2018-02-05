Belgium voices readiness on building hospitals in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Secretary-general of Flanders’ ministry of health in Belgium, in a Sun. meeting with Iranian deputy minister of health, voiced readiness to cooperate with Iran on constructing hospitals in the Islamic Republic.

Karine Moykens, Secretary-General of Flanders' Ministry of Welfare, Public Health and Family in Belgium, held talks with Iranian Deputy Minister of Health, Iraj Jarirchi, on Sunday in Tehran.

She deemed the meetings with the Iranian delegation successful in having paved the ground for further cooperation with Iran.

Voicing readiness to cooperate with Tehran on health services and construction of hospitals, Moykens said more meetings will be held between Belgian companies and the Iranian side on expanding cooperation in this line.

“Exchanging positive, scientific and effective experiences in the field of management and construction of hospitals is of great importance to us,” she said. “We can help Iran to reduce the number of hospital beds and therefore the costs of health and treatment by taking care of patients at home with the use of new electronic laboratory technologies.”

“The Belgian Agfa Corporate’s project with Iranian Imam Khomeini Hospital in the field of electronic hospital infrastructures can open new doors to exchanging experiences with Iran,” she added.

Moykens also noted her trip to Isfahan, saying that an agreement was reached during the visit under which Belgium would have research cooperation with an Iranian university for the very first time.

During the meetings in Isfahan, the sides also discussed cooperation in the EU’s 2020 project on health research.

