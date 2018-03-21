Interior min. says Iran’s regional success owed to Leader’s strategies

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli thanked Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, President Rouhani, diplomats, and armed forces for contributing to the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

“The stabilization of Iran’s regional power has brought the Iranian nation and people laud and praise for their efforts and these all are owed to the strategies undertaken by Iran’s Leader,” said Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

The Iranian minister made the remarks in a message released on Wednesday on the occasion of the first day of Iranian calendar year of 1397, known as Nowruz.

He also added that the festival is a source of pride for the Iranian nation whose culture has been so wealthy to mark the renaissance of nature as the beginning of a year.

“We reached the end of the year of 1396 while we went through remarkable domestic and international developments,” added the Iranian top security official.

He also thanked the Iranian president’s shrewdness and the efforts of the Iranian armed forces and diplomats for what they have contributed to the might and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

