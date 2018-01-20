TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Health Minister notes that the government’s Family Physician Plan now covers 30 million Iranians.

Minister of Health and Medical Education Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi says that Family Physical Plan is currently being implemented in cities with population of less than 100,000. He said that about 30 million Iranians are benefiting from this scheme, up from close to 24 million in June 2016.

He noted that the scheme provides medical treatment at a reasonable price. It also helps reduce the burden of diseases. He assured that the current government and also the future governments will continue implementing this scheme.

In Iran, medical universities are responsible for providing health services for people. In rural areas, these services are provided by family physicians.

Family Physician Plan was one the most important provisions of Fourth and Fifth Five-Year Economic Development Plans (2005-2015).



