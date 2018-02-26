Dozens civilians killed in US-led coalition’s strikes in Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Air strikes conducted by the US-led coalition on settlements in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province have killed 29 civilians, local media reported citing sources.

The SANA news agency reported Sunday that the airstrikes targeted the villages of al-Sha'afa and Dharat Allouni in the Deir ez-Zor province. Dozens of people were injured in the attack, the news agency added.



The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria however, are authorized neither by the government of President Bashar Assad nor the United Nations Security Council.



In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, US Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.



This is not the first time reports about civilian casualties after the US-led coalition airstrikes are coming from Syria. Couple of days ago, local media reported that 12 civilians had been killed during the coalition's air raid on the small city of Hajin in the Deir ez Zor province.



Recently, Operation Inherent Resolve's Combined Joint Task Force said that at least 841 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of US-led coalition’s campaign.