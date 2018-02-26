S Arabia's move to become nuclear 'propaganda, psychological warfare'

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Saudi Arabia's move to become the next country in the Middle East with nuclear power is more like a joke, because it does not have the necessary conditions either technically or in terms of expertise in this field.

Addressing the media during his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi offered condolences to the Iranian nation and bereaved families of the victims over the deadly plane crash in Yasuj which killed 66 passengers and crew members on board.

stressing the complexity of Syrian issue, he said many actors have taken part in the resolution of crises and “we hope the ceasefire plan will reduce violence, suffering and resume movement toward a negotiated peace and a transition in Syria."Ghasemi said the unrest and war in the country is in no sides’ interest.

He expressed hope the new Resolution will allow a ceasefire throughout Syria for all military operations and politically resolve the crises in the war-torn country. In Damascus, we also see flares that we hope will lead to a ceasefire and lead to a reduction in violence.

Pointing to disagreement between Iran and Turkey on Syrian city of Afrin, he said Iran has always been in contact with Turkey, and in the past few days, Tehran, Ankara and Moscow have talked on the issue.

"The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Turkey in May in line with Astana talk," he said.

The talks between the three countries will help resolve differences and will contribute to the efforts being made to restore peace to Syria and fighting terrorism in the country, Ghasemi said.

Commenting on the violence in Eastern Ghouta, he said that the situation in Syria is complicated as there are various players.

Regarding the future of Iran nuclear deal following many tricks of the United States, he emphasized "US sabotage deprived Iran of having many benefits of JCPOA."

He also said US charges against Iran is repetitive; "this is no longer a surprise, and given the country's avarice and Iran's policies and approaches, such behaviors will no longer be effective. And we do not pay attention to them either."

Regarding Iran's position on British Government's conduct towards the issue of Yemen, he emphasized "following the recent visit of Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister to Britain, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, and given that the Islamic Republic of Iran highly regards the issue of Yemen, they also studied the dire humanitarian situation in the war-torn country."

"We are seeing a bad deal from the British government. In spite of shouting peaceful slogans in defense of Yemeni people, in practice, they defend the invaders in Yemen resorting to international mechanisms," he expressed regret.

Regarding Saudi Arabia's move to become the next country in the Middle East with nuclear power, he said "this is a joke, because Saudi Arabia does not have the necessary conditions either technically or in terms of expertise in this field, and they should realize that they cannot buy anything with dollars and it seems more like a kind of propaganda and psychological warfare."

