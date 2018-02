DEIR EZZOR, Feb. 28 (MNA) – At least 24 persons were killed in a new massacre committed by US-led international coalition warplanes which targeted Dhahret al-Allouni area in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Civil sources told SANA Tuesday that the US-led coalition warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on a gathering for displaced families in Dhahret al-Allouni area in Deir Ezzor countryside, claiming the lives of 24 civilians at least.

The sources added that the airstrikes resulted in the injury of many civilians, some of them in critical condition, in addition to causing severe material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.

SANA/MNA