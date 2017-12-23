‘Retouch’ grabs award, set for 10 more intl. screenings

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri has won an award at a Turkish film festival and is set for ten more international screenings in Jan. and Feb. 2018.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

Mazhari’s short film has enjoyed an outstanding success this year by having been accepted into many international film festivals and won a number of awards including the Silk Road Award at China’s Jinzhen International Short Film Festival and Best Short Film award at Michael Moore's Traverse City Film Festival in US.

Its most recent win (jointly received with another production from Italy) was the special jury award at the Silk Road section of the 5th SETEM Academy B.K.A Film Festival in Turkey.

Mazaheri’s short piece is now set for ten more international screenings for January and February 2018 in India, Bulgaria, Norway, Ireland, Poland, Ibizacinefest of Spain, Filmwochenende of Germany, as well as Durango and Boudler festivals in US.

