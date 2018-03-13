Iran, Azerbaijan to finalize oil agreement by next month: oil min.

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian oil minister described the oil negotiations between Iran and Azerbaijan as positive and voiced hope to see the talks concluded with President Rouhani’s visit to Baku in the first days of the new year (of Iranian calendar).

“The Presidents of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan are significantly contributing to the bilateral relations of the two countries,” said Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iranian Oil Minister, on Tuesday after hailing the growing relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

He made the remarks while meeting with visiting Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, in Tehran.

He said that the National Iranian Oil Company had good relations with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and added, “We hope that we can further develop these relations in the oil and gas sector.”

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mostafiev for his part hailed the role of thpresidents of the two countries and said, “The relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are expanding with the will of the presidents of the two countries.”

