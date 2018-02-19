Iran never seeks domination over any countries

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei told Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV Sunday night that Iran has never wanted to dominate Arab countries, on the contrary, it wants them to stand on their own feet.

Mohsen Rezaei warned the Israeli Netanyahu of carrying out any attacks against Iran, saying any possible attacks will result in the whole destruction of Tel Aviv.

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council said that the United State and Israel’s rulers are corrupt, adding that the Syrian army move in downing the Israeli jet revealed that the arrogant power is in decline, while the resistance power is growing.

Rezaei highlighted that it is true that Iran supports the Resistance Front which stretches from Tehran to Gaza, but the resistant forces in Palestine and Lebanon are resisting on their own and Iran is just giving them advisory help.

He emphasized that Iran never wants to dominate the countries in the region, on the contrary, it wants them to stand on their own feet.

