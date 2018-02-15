Region’s insecurity due to US meddling, unconditional support for Israel

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s mission to the UN said in reaction to Nikki Haley’s Wed. remarks that the US intervention and unconditional support for the aggressive policies of the Israeli regime are the root cause of insecurity in the Middle East.

“The US Ambassador to the United Nations, during a Security Council briefing on February 14, 2018, once again repeated her unfounded claims about what she described as Iran’s destabilizing role in Syria. This is while the facts point to Iran’s sincere efforts to de-escalate tension in Syria, at the same time as the US government tries to prevent any such efforts,” Iran’s mission to the UN said in statement on Wednesday.

The statement went on to stress as “undeniable” the role of the United States in reinforcing ISIL and spreading terrorism across the region, adding “the US’ adventures and illegal interventions in various countries of the region, especially in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan, have led to further instability in these countries and catastrophic consequences for the region.”

During the UN Security Council briefing on the Situation in Syria on Wednesday, the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley defended the Israeli regime for its aggression in Syria in response to the downing of its fighter jet, and accused Iran of taking destabilizing moves in the region.

