US needs to be concerned about own internal security rather than Iran’s missiles

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) –Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) advises the US government to be concerned about its own internal security rather than Iran’s defensive missile program.

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Friday in commemoration of 4,000 martyrs of Tehran District 17, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani praised the role of martyrs in preserving the Islamic establishment.

He then referred to the Iranian military advisers’ presence in the region and the enemies’ propaganda against the Islamic establishment, Shamkhani said that Iran is in Syria and Iraq at the invitation of the governments of Syria and Iraq to fight terrorism, while the enemies have begun a psychological war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the recent riots in the country, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) stated that the enemy wanted to seize the opportunity to use the people's demands against the Iranian government, but people’s massive turn out for February 11 rallies in commemoration of 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution foiled the enemy's plots.

Shamkhani hoped that with God’s help, the economic problems of the people will be solved very soon and the poor part of the society will receive more help in order to disappoint the enemy once more.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Shamkhani referred to downing of the Israeli jet by the Syria’s air defense, saying the move showed that the Axis of Resistance will be able to liberate Al-Quds one day.

With regard to the recent shooting incident in a high school in US's Florida, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) advised the US government to be concerned with its own internal security and stop killing of innocent people instead of interfering in other countries’ affairs such as hose of Iran, Yemen, and Syria. He concluded that the US government is unable to secure the lives of its own citizens, advising it not to be concerned over Iran’s missile defense program.

