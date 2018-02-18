Ayat. Khamenei offers sympathies over plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a statement on Sunday offering sympathies to the bereaved families and praying for the peace of the victims of the plane crash of Sun. which claimed the lives of 66 Iranians.

“The sorrowful accident of the crash of the passenger plane which claimed the lives of some of our dear compatriots made the hearts full of grief and regret,” reads the opening of a message issued by Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

The Iranian Leader offered condolences over the deadly plane crash of Sunday morning which killed 66 people on board in Iranian central Province of Isfahan.

The Iranian Leader offered sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the Divine blessings for the victims.

Closing the statement, Ayatollah Khamenei urged all officials to follow up the case and proceed the necessary steps in regards to the accident, including a respectful funeral and burying of bodies.

YNG/PR