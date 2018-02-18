Iranians loyal to Islamic Revolution, govt.

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei regarded latest anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1978 as different, saying “Iranians are loyal to the Revolution and the government.”

Speaking to the people of East Azerbaijan province, Leader said following items:

This year’s celebration of anniversary of revolution was conspicuously different, a huge turnout that seemed miraculous.

It is a unique event with no equal anywhere in the world: spontaneously and after 4 decades, Iranians rally out into the streets, utter their slogans, express their solidarity and support their revolution; this is incomparable among other revolutions of these past centuries. This is exclusive to Iran.

For 40 years Iranian have found peace in the ever flying flag of Revolution; yet they are discontented with some of current situations in the country. We are fully and intimately aware of their complaints. They expressed their problems to us, too. Yet, when it comes to the Revolution and the country, they swarm the streets and demonstrate.

Revolution has served Iran in many ways, documented in innumerable lists. But the chief point of revolution was to replace an authoritarian regime with a popular government, a progress inspired by Islam and Quran.

The rule of democracy-government by people generates talents. This happens when masses control the scene, when they are trusted. Only then a national sense of trust is born, achievements in science and industries are realized, scientific advances are made and regional influence is strengthened. These are all possible with people and their influence on national issues. In other words, people are great.’

