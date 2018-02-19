Contradictory news on finding Tehran-Yasuj plane wreckage

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Some unconfirmed sources say the wreckage of Tehran-Yasuj plane crash is found near a village in Kohgiluye and Boyer-Ahmad on Monday.

A number of 26 rescue teams along with 106 climbers are still searching for the debris of the plane, while the bad weather is hampering the search efforts in the mountainous region.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday in foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran.

The search teams reached the crash site before dawn on Monday. The station said the weather had improved and broadcast footage of a helicopter joining the search.

According to the Public Relations of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, a French team, including 3 members from Air Traffic Accident Investigation Commission and 4 others from ATR aircraft manufacturer are heading to Iran to look into the cause of the crash.

Updating ...

KI/4231481