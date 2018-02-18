Iranian Parliament offers condolences over plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian MPs issued an announcement on Sunday offering condolences over the deadly air plane crash which claimed the lives of 66 Iranian people and urged the roads minister to identify the causes.

“I offer condolences to the bereaved families over the deadly crash of Tehran-Yasuj passenger carrier of Aseman Airline on behalf of myself and all the MPs from the constituencies of the Zagros Mountain Ranges,” said Mohammad Ali Vakili, MP from the constituency of Tehran who is also a member of the presiding board of the parliament.

The law-maker made the remarks on Sunday, while at the beginning of the open session of the afternoon.

“We also remind the minister of roads and urban development to identify the causes of the accident to be known to the public because people are worried and different narratives are circulating in the social sphere so no time should be lost to inform the people immediately,” he urged Abbas

Akhoundi, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

Putin stressed that Russia shared the grief of those who lost their relatives in a plane crash and wished them courage and fortitude at this hard time.

The 20-year-old ATR plane, which disappeared from radars on Sunday morning 50 minutes after taking off from Mehrabad Airport, crashed into Dena Mountain near Bideh village in the city of Semirom, according to Iranian officials.

Several helicopters have been deployed to search the crash site, and rescue operation is underway. However, the heavy fog in the area does not let the copters land.

While the plane’s wreckage has not been found yet, Aseman Airline’s Public Relations chief declared that it is very likely that all the people on board have lost their lives.

