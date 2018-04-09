Leader warns officials not to violate citizen’s privacy

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei told Iranian administrative officials on Monday where the Leader called for vigilance in protecting the private information of the users.

Iranian Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for strong and vigorous sort-out of the business environment in Iran as an infrastructure of country’s economy. He made the remarks on Monday noon while receiving a host of officials and ranking authorities of the Islamic Establishment and the government.

“Doing this job is up to the commanding Committee of Resistance Economy and they are doing their best but more work is needed and energetic toil should be spent on this cause,” said the Leader.

Voicing content with the public call for having a domestic instant messaging application, Ayatollah Khamenei warned the officials to take their responsibility of protecting people’ privacy is a religious mandate.

“The officials must preserve the security and privacy of the people and the country. Violating people’s privacy is a religious sin and must be avoided,” underlined the Iranian top authority.

“Those who are responsible and the judiciary officials must be vigilant and careful not to allow the private information and secret of people get disclosed,” he added.

Before Mr. Khamenei’s address, Es’hagh Jahangiri, Iranian First Vice-President, thanked the Leader for naming the year as the year of “Supporting Iranian goods” and added that if the slogan is practiced carefully,

YNG/4266992