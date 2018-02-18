Pres. Rouhani offers condolences over air accident

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered condolences over the deadly plane crash on Sunday morning which claimed the lives of 66 Iranian on board.

Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

We are all from Allah and to Him we shall return (Holy Quran)

The very tragic incident of passenger plane crashing on Tehran-Yasuj route, which led to the death of a number of our fellow Iranians, caused great grief and sorrow.

I hereby express sympathy with the bereaved families and offer my condolences to the Iranian nation, asking the Almighty mercy for those who lost their lives, and patience and rewards for their bereaved families.

It is necessary that the Minister of Roads and Urban Development visit Iran Civil Aviation Organisation and form a commission of inquiry according to the code of the organisation to manage and investigate the incident and make necessary coordination for emergency and relief operations by the related organs, and swiftly report the causes of the incident, taking all necessary measures to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

