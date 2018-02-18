Bargaining over a signed agreement 'ridiculous'

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – President Rouhani said "the US must not mistake the world of politics with the world of business and if it violates the JCPOA, both its government and nation will regret it."

President Hassan Rouhani addressed the experts of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) of India on Saturday in New Delhi and said "JCPOA is the commitment of seven countries and is approved by the United Nations Security Council and according to Islamic and Iranian culture, will not violate it until the other side does so."

Stressing that research centres must answer the question of why war, terrorism and violating others' rights can still be witnessed around the world, the President said "many wars and damages made to the human community stem from miscalculation."

"Despite decades of domination over military and cultural centres of Iran, the United States has been making miscalculations 40 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution," continued the President.

He also went on to state "not staying committed to treaties and agreements are the root cause of many problems and long-lasting wars."

Dr Rouhani also said "Saddam violated its commitments many times and attacked Iran but he was not punished, therefore he attacked Kuwait."

"We condemned Saddam's attach on Kuwait before Saudi Arabia and the West," continued the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stating that "if we don't intend to be committed, we won't sign any pact in the first place" the President said "until justice precedes politics, we will witness wars."

"The United States attacked Iraq, entered the soil of Syria and is interfering in the region without the permit of the UNSC," continued the President.

He also went on to say "if it was not for the plundering of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reserve funds, Iraq's aggression towards Kuwait would be controlled very fast."

Dr Rouhani continued "the then President of the United States wanted to tell us with cakes and the Bible that if you want Saddam's aggression to end, you have to do this."

"ISIL was a good tool for the US and we will explain our reasons to the world if it is necessary," continued the President.

Stating that the politicians of the world at least should not lie to their own people if they do not believe in morality, he said "politics without morality, along with breaking promises cannot resolve the problems of the world."

