Tehran-New Delhi ties serve two nations' interests, region, against no country

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – In a meeting with India's Chairman of Senate Saturday, President Rouhani said that the two nations' relations benefit both sides, region and they are not against any country.

Hassan Rouhani met and talked with the Vice-President and the Chairman of the Indian Senate, Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday and stressed that the high-ranking officials of the two countries were determined to further deepen relations between the two countries, adding: "Not only our relations are not against any country, but also are in the interests of the two nations and the region."

The president also emphasised the important role of parliaments in the development of relations between governments, saying that the Iranian and Indian parliaments can pave the way for further strengthening of ties in line with the interests of the two nations.

The Vice-President and the Chairman of the Indian Senate, Venkaiah Naidu, in turn, said that the Indian parliament and government supported inclusive development of Tehran-New Delhi relations and they were doing their best to make this happen.

He also called for strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, saying "all countries in the world must fight against terrorism, because terrorism hinders progress, development and welfare of the countries."

