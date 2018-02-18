All Iranians must strive to build more prosperous Iranian

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Parsis in India, President Rouhani called on all Iranians residing outside the country to invest and transfer their knowledge and technology to their country to build a more prosperous, more glorious Iran.

Speaking at a meeting with the Parsis in India late on Saturday, Hassan Rouhani said "the progress of the country means the progress of all Iranians and our culture and civilization and we must not forget our bonds with the previous generations."

"Today, as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I announce that we are very willing that you have closer relations with Iran. When Iran is attractive for major American and European companies, why not you have a more active presence in this field?" added the President.

He also referred to the start of reverse immigration to Iran, saying "from the US alone, 400 people have returned to Iran and have implemented successful plans; this trend must be accelerated."

