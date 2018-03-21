Pres. Rouhani promotes safe driving call

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani attended at Red Crescent base in Chitgar of Tehran on Wednesday to sign a Pledge which promotes commitment to traffic regulations in order to curb the high rate of road casualties in Iran.

In a bid to promote the call for more careful driving during the holidays of Nowruz in Iran, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani signed the Behraft Pledge (the National Initiative to Observe Traffic Regulations) on Wednesday.

The pledge has been drafted by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and president Rouhani signed a copy of the promises printed on a big piece of banner to enroll in a campaign for safe driving.

Much of Iran's transportation is road-based marked by high accident and casualty rates.

