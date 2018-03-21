Pres. Rouhani promotes safe driving call

In a bid to promote the call for more careful driving during the holidays of Nowruz in Iran, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani signed the Behraft Pledge (the National Initiative to Observe Traffic Regulations) on Wednesday.
The pledge has been drafted by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and president Rouhani signed a copy of the promises printed on a big piece of banner to enroll in a campaign for safe driving.
Much of Iran's transportation is road-based marked by high accident and casualty rates.
YNG/4256409
Comment