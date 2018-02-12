36th Fajr Filmfest. announces winners

The closing ceremony of the festival, which is Iran’s leading cinematic event, was held at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Sunday night. The event was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and Iran Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.
The festival awarded the films which were nominated for the prize.
The nominees which succeeded to receive the top prize (Crystal Simorgh) include:
Crystal Simorgh for Best Short Film
Bahram & Bahman Ark- ‘Animal’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Special Effects
Farid Naser-Fasihi- ‘Istanbul Juncture’
Mohsen Ruzbehani- ‘The Lost Strait’
Best Make up Crystal Simorgh
Saeed Malekan- ‘The Lost Strait’
Best Stage Design Crystal Simorgh
Abbas Blondi- ‘Underwater Cedar’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Costume Design
Sara Khaledizadeh- ‘Bomb: A Love Story’
Best Sound Crystal Simorgh
Ali-Reza Alavian- ‘In the Levant Time’ & ‘Sheeple’
Best Sound Recording Crystal Simorgh
Rashid daneshmand- ‘The lost Strait’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Composing
Karen Homayoon-Far- ‘Cold Sweat’
Best editing Crystal Simorgh
Bahram Dehghani & Mohammad Najarian- ‘Cold Sweat’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Filming
Ali-Reza Zarrin-Dast- ‘Underwater Cedar’
Crystal Simorgh for Art & Experience
Hooman Seyyedi-‘Sheeple’
Crystal Simorgh for Best First Film
Reza Maqsoudi-‘Don’t Be Embrassed’
Best Supporting Actress Crystal Simorgh
Sara Bahrami-‘Woodpecker’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Actor
Amin Hayaee-‘Flaming
Best Screenplay Crystal Simorgh
Kambiziya Partoee-‘Truck’ & Hooman Seyyedi-‘Sheeple’
Best Director Crystal Simorgh
Bahram Tava-‘The Lost Strait’
Crystal Simorgh for Best Film
Saeed Malekan-‘The lost Strait’
Established in 1982, the Fajr Film Festival celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.
Since its establishment, the Fajr Film Festival has played a vital role in the development of Iranian Cinema.
Supervised by Iran’s Ministry of Culture, the festival hosts veteran directors and new filmmakers from Iran and across the world every year.
