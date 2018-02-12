36th Fajr Filmfest. announces winners

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The winners of Iran 36th Fajr Film Festival in various categories have been announced in the closing ceremony of the event.

The closing ceremony of the festival, which is Iran’s leading cinematic event, was held at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Sunday night. The event was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and Iran Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

The festival awarded the films which were nominated for the prize.

The nominees which succeeded to receive the top prize (Crystal Simorgh) include:

Crystal Simorgh for Best Short Film

Bahram & Bahman Ark- ‘Animal’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Special Effects

Farid Naser-Fasihi- ‘Istanbul Juncture’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Special Effects

Mohsen Ruzbehani- ‘The Lost Strait’

Best Make up Crystal Simorgh

Saeed Malekan- ‘The Lost Strait’

Best Stage Design Crystal Simorgh

Abbas Blondi- ‘Underwater Cedar’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Costume Design

Sara Khaledizadeh- ‘Bomb: A Love Story’

Best Sound Crystal Simorgh

Ali-Reza Alavian- ‘In the Levant Time’ & ‘Sheeple’

Best Sound Recording Crystal Simorgh

Rashid daneshmand- ‘The lost Strait’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Composing

Karen Homayoon-Far- ‘Cold Sweat’

Best editing Crystal Simorgh

Bahram Dehghani & Mohammad Najarian- ‘Cold Sweat’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Filming

Ali-Reza Zarrin-Dast- ‘Underwater Cedar’

Crystal Simorgh for Art & Experience

Hooman Seyyedi-‘Sheeple’

Crystal Simorgh for Best First Film

Reza Maqsoudi-‘Don’t Be Embrassed’

Best Supporting Actress Crystal Simorgh

Sara Bahrami-‘Woodpecker’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Actor

Amin Hayaee-‘Flaming

Best Screenplay Crystal Simorgh

Kambiziya Partoee-‘Truck’ & Hooman Seyyedi-‘Sheeple’

Best Director Crystal Simorgh

Bahram Tava-‘The Lost Strait’

Crystal Simorgh for Best Film

Saeed Malekan-‘The lost Strait’

Established in 1982, the Fajr Film Festival celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, the Fajr Film Festival has played a vital role in the development of Iranian Cinema.

Supervised by Iran’s Ministry of Culture, the festival hosts veteran directors and new filmmakers from Iran and across the world every year.

KI/MMF